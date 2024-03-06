Top track

Say She She + Tonia

Komedia
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Tell them what you want - the time will soon be gone…”

Like the lyrics from their latest single C’est si Bon (it's so good!) that features on the album, the honeyed harmonising trio - consisting of the three strong voices of Piya Malik (El Michels Affair...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Say She She , Tonia

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

