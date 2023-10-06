Top track

Worriers - They / Them / Theirs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Worriers + Brendan Kelly + Kali Masi + Pelafina

Chop Shop
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Worriers - They / Them / Theirs
Got a code?

About

- Tickets starting at $18 [+fees]

For the better part of a decade, Worriers have used their own brand of punk-adjacent indie rock to tell stories of heartbreak, gender expression, identity, and love. Now, on their first studio album in years, Trust You Read more

Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

Worriers

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.