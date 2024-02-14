DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Just Joe` is coming to the UK in Feb 2024 with the `Vulgar Display of Piano` tour..
Joe began his career in music with the band `Brand New Sin` back in the early 2000's they're first radio hit was the song "My World". They had been recording and tour...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.