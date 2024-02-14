Top track

Wasted Years

Just Joe - A Vulgar Display Of Piano

The Black Heart
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Just Joe` is coming to the UK in Feb 2024 with the `Vulgar Display of Piano` tour..

Joe began his career in music with the band `Brand New Sin` back in the early 2000's they're first radio hit was the song "My World". They had been recording and tour...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Just Joe

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

