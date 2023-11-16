Top track

Dr. Wily's Castle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bit Brigade performs "Ninja Gaiden" + "Double Dragon" LIVE, Triforce Quartet

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 16 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$22.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dr. Wily's Castle
Got a code?

About

Bit Brigade performs rock covers of full NES game soundtracks as their gamer speedruns the game live on stage. Truly insane!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyUjy6zMpoE#t=8m46s

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Triforce Quartet, Bit Brigade

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.