DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Citizen Gold

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Citizen Gold live at Eddie's Attic!

Fusing the platforms of Soul, Funk Pop and EDM music to create a self-described genre of Electric Soul, Citizen Gold attracts a diverse and energetic audience. For Citizen Gold there are only a few rules. Leave your pro...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.