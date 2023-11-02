DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nordista Freeze w/ Valley Rats + The Offtrax

Continental Room
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Where did Nordista Freeze come from? Everyone who saw it happen has a different explanation, but they agree on one thing: a flaming blue orb came flying out of the sky and smashed into the earth, and there, lying sprawled in the crater, was a man wearing o Read more

Presented by The Continental Room.

Lineup

Nordista Freeze

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

