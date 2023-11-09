Top track

Public Records x Pioneer Works: Durations Festival Pass

Public Records
9 Nov - 12 Nov
GigsNew York
$118.45

About

[Duration is] the form which the succession of our conscious states assumes when our ego lets itself live, when it refrains from separating its present state from its former state.” - Henri Bergson

Public Records in collaboration with Pioneer Works

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

9
C‐Minus, Tim Hecker, upsammy and 9 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

