Matt Koziol with special guest Kyler Weston

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $14.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Matt Koziol with special guest Kyler Weston live at Eddie's Attic!

New Jersey native Matt Koziol is reminiscent of a barrel-aged bourbon that’s been hiding away in a discerning collector’s personal vault, saved for the perfect occasion—and the occasion is Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Matt Koziol

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:45 pm

