Maxim Ludwig, Buzzy Lee - Crimes of Passion

Buzzy Lee + Naomi Greene

Point Ephémère
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente Buzzy Lee au Point Éphémère le 30 octobre 2023!

Première partie : Naomi Greene

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Naomi Greene, Buzzy Lee

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

