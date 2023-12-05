DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ryan Doyle + Special Guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Across 2023 Ryan Doyle has begun to carve a name for himself with his uplifting, summer soaked, dance-pop tunes. Having gained tastemaker approval, and been supported by BBC Introducing, Clash Magazine, Earmilk & Noctics, 2023 culminates in this debut head...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
Charlie Baker, Ryan Doyle

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

