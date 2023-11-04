DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peter Gregson: Patina 360

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The composer’s boundary-pushing 2021 album is all around you at this late-night world premiere, with an immersive sound environment designed by Brett Cox.

Gregson’s critically acclaimed Deutsche Grammophon record, Patina, was written and recorded for spat Read more

Presented by Southbank Centre.

Lineup

Peter Gregson

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.