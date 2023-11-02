Top track

Wonkalude

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Desert Drone: Realize (album release show)

Club Congress
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$14.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wonkalude
Got a code?

About

Thursday November 2nd with Lana Del Rabies, Machine Oil, and Ettkhett

7pm Doors, 7:30pm Show

$12 Advance & Day of Show

This is a 21+ event.

Best Life Presents

Lineup

Realize

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.