Devin The Dude – 25th Anniversary Tour

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"A brilliant oddball with a spaced-out flow" - The New York Times

Your favourite rapper's favourite rapper, Devin The Dude is one of hip-hop's best kept secrets. A Houston born MC, he started out as a member of the Odd Squad, later known as the Coughee Br Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

The Bluntskins, Devin The Dude

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

