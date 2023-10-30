DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"A brilliant oddball with a spaced-out flow" - The New York Times
Your favourite rapper's favourite rapper, Devin The Dude is one of hip-hop's best kept secrets. A Houston born MC, he started out as a member of the Odd Squad, later known as the Coughee Br
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.