DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Event is General Admission - any seating will be first come, first served.
Comedians:
Cortney warner
Drew Harrison
CJ Walton
DJ Buckley
Teresa Morrison
Allie Thomas
MK Gannon
Musical guest:
The Chewers
bio:
Cortney Warner is a comedian and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.