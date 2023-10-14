DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedy Night: Hosted by Cortney Warner

The Blue Room
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyNashville
$15.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This Event is General Admission - any seating will be first come, first served.

Comedians:

Cortney warner

Drew Harrison

CJ Walton

DJ Buckley

Teresa Morrison

Allie Thomas

MK Gannon

Musical guest:

The Chewers

bio:

Cortney Warner is a comedian

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

