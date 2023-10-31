Top track

Buzzy Lee

The Slaughtered Lamb
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Communion Presents...Buzzy Lee

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Communion.

Lineup

Buzzy Lee

Venue

The Slaughtered Lamb

35 Great Sutton Street, Clerkenwell, London EC1V
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

