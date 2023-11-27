Top track

Will Sheff - In The Thick Of It

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Will Sheff / Okkervil River (Solo)

Bush Hall
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£26.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Will Sheff - In The Thick Of It
Got a code?

About

After nine critically acclaimed albums, after twenty bandmates, after countless bars and clubs and theaters and festivals, after two full decades, Will Sheff is letting Okkervil River drift out to sea with Nothing Special, a rich and cinematic collection t Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Hollow Hand, Will Sheff

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.