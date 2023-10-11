Top track

Tav Falco's Panther Burns

Club Congress
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wednesday, October 11 with support from Chick Cashman with The Chicks

Doors 7pm

$13 Advance, $15 Day of Show

--TAV FALCO'S PANTHER BURNS--

This is a 21+ event

Best Life Presents

Lineup

Chick Cashman, Tav Falco’s Panther Burns

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

