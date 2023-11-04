DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Doors: 7pm
Event start: 8pm
Emel is a Tunisian-born singer, songwriter and producer who resides in Woodstock. NPR music says “she grounds her honeyed vocals in heavy, distorted electronics, and whose theatrical stage presence and arresting visuals call t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.