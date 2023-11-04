Top track

EMEL'S Hudson Valley Debut!

The Local
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Doors: 7pm

Event start: 8pm

Emel is a Tunisian-born singer, songwriter and producer who resides in Woodstock. NPR music says “she grounds her honeyed vocals in heavy, distorted electronics, and whose theatrical stage presence and arresting visuals call t...

Presented by Hudson Valley Live.

Emel Mathlouthi

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
