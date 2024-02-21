Top track

Helena Deland

The Lexington
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Helena Deland plays The Lexington on 21st Feb 2024.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Helena Deland

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

