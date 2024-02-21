Top track

Helena Deland

Oslo Hackney
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:30 pm
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Helena Deland plays Oslo on 21st Feb 2024.

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
Lineup

Helena Deland, Clara Mann

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
