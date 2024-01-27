Top track

Mace - drunk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mace: A-Team Tour 2024

Häkken
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mace - drunk
Got a code?

About

Nach dem Erfolg der Mace Against The Machine Tour 2022 macht sich Mace mit neuen Songs im Gepäck im Januar und Februar 2024 auf, um diese bei zwölf Shows in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz live vorzustellen!

Musikalisch vom Punk-Rock geprägt und l...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 14 Jahren
Präsentiert von Cold Life Entertainment, OHA! Music & Grossstatttraum
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mace, Mace

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.