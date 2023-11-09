Top track

Alien Boy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Oliver Tree

Troxy
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £37.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alien Boy
Got a code?

About

Oliver Tree Presents 'Alone in the Crowd'

LONDON! I'm bringing my brand new show, Alone In A Crowd, to Troxy on 9th November, with Tommy Cash. It's a movie, tv show, concert and broadway play all in one, I can’t wait to share it with you!

Tickets go on s Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Tommy Cash, Oliver Tree

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs