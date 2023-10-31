DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barbenheimer Party: Emo vs Pop Halloween Night

NOTO Houston
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyHouston
$10
About

tx emo club presents

tx emo club presents

an emo night halloween party for you to bring your all your friends to! Barbenhemier was the ultimate sad boi vs pop girlie // ken doll vs goth gf event of the summer and this Halloween we're mixing the best of both worlds by playing

Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

NOTO Houston

3215 Mckinney Street, Houston, Texas 77003, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
850 capacity

