Metalesbo - Opening Party!

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€14
About

Metalesbo è il Party Women Only di Bologna, a cura delle Strulle, le Djs della scena LGBTQ+ internazionale. Inaugureranno la nuova stagione di questa festa per donne queer con una special guest d’eccezione. Uomini ammessi solo in lista (scrivi a @strulle_ Read more

Presentato da Open Event Srl.

Lineup

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

