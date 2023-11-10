Top track

Passenger - Let Her Go

Passenger: 'All The Little Lights' Anniversary Performance + Signing

Rough Trade East
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from Passenger. This unique event celebrates the 10th anniversary release of their album 'All The Little Things' released via Cooking Vinyl.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Passenger

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

