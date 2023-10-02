DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jordan Brookes: Snakes For Cats To Watch (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Mon, 2 Oct, 9:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8
About

""I require assistance immediately. Struck by iceberg in 41.46 N., 50.14 W" a work in progress (aka unfinished) new show about the sinking of the Titanic.

Edinburgh Comedy Award winner 2019-2021

‘profound and disgusting’

★★★★

The Skinny

‘majestic and Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Jordan Brookes

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

