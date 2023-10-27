DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ignite your wildest fantasies at our immersive Strip Club, Feed your inner greed at the Bandida Casino or kick back in the Belvedere Cigar Lounge.
Tickets on sale now. For VIP table reservations please contact us on +447854325928 // bookings@konflictrecor
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.