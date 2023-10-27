Top track

KONFLICT

The Steel Yard
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Here To Stay
About

Ignite your wildest fantasies at our immersive Strip Club, Feed your inner greed at the Bandida Casino or kick back in the Belvedere Cigar Lounge.

Tickets on sale now. For VIP table reservations please contact us on +447854325928 // bookings@konflictrecor Read more

Presented by Konflict
Distancing not required
No health documentation needed

Lineup

4
Maga, Antares, Balzar and 4 more

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

