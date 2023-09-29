DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EL CIERRE del Festival Cauces 2023

Las Armas
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El broche final del Festival Cauces, "El Cierre", es un concierto homenaje a la juventud de Zaragoza con artistas locales. Rap, trap, pop o rock, una tarde llena de contrastes con Snuvy, Total Noventa, Rada Mancy, Innari, Lu Demie y Rita Lorén.

Organizado por Festival Cauces.

Lineup

Total Noventa, Rada Mancy, Lu Demie

Venue

Las Armas

Plaza Mariano de Cavia, 2, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

