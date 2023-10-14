DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SelectCon 005

Terminal 5
Sat, 14 Oct, 2:30 pm
TalkNew York
From $67.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Calling all creators, UnitedMasters’ groundbreaking creator conference is back. Independence is a global phenomenon, and we want to make sure you’re in position to take advantage of all the opportunities that it brings. Gather for a day of panels, workshop Read more

Presented by UnitedMasters.

Venue

Terminal 5

610 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.