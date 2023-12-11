Top track

Robot Civil War (EP Release) w/ Totally Cashed, Lollygagger, Background Character

Sleeping Village
Mon, 11 Dec, 8:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$15 Adv/Dos + Fees | 21+

Robot Civil War is a supercharged punk burst of lightning guitar riffs, thunderous bass, and blazing drums. Loud, hard, and fast, they are intent on bringing the good word of Proletaribot to the masses.

Lollygagger is a heavy spe Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

