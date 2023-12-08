Top track

Culk - Flutlicht

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CULK "Generation Maximum Tour"

Soho Stage
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsAugsburg
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Culk - Flutlicht
Got a code?

About

Kellerklub ohne Personenaufzug. Kein Verkauf von Rollstuhlfahrer*innen Tickets!

CULK
Nach ihrem letzten Album “Zerstreuen über Euch”, mit dem CULK sich den gesellschaftspolitischen Ungleichheiten zwischen den Geschlechtern und der destruktiven hege Read more

Präsentiert von Diffus, taz, ByteFM, Kulturnews, FM4 & Beim weissen Lamm GmbH
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Culk

Venue

Soho Stage

Ludwigstraße 34, 86152 Augsburg, Deutschland
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.