DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Desde principios de la década de 1970, los sonidos de piano eléctrico Fender Rhodes y Wurlitzer tuvieron el impacto más profundo y duradero en la herencia musical del funk y el soul jazz. Herbie Hancock, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder o Donny Hathaway, ninguna
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.