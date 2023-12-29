Top track

Murder On The Dancefloor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hannah Laing presents Doof - SOLD OUT

Platform
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£41.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Murder On The Dancefloor
Got a code?

About

Hannah Laing presents Doof

Argyle Arch

0130 - 0300 HANNAH LAING

0030 - 0130 JEZZA & JODD

2330 - 0030 NANCY LIVE

2230 - 2230 NRG TRAX

2130 - 2230 MORGAN KASIERA

Midland Arch

0130 - 0300 YASMIN GARDEZI

0000 - 0130 CALVIN LOUGE

2300 - 0000 RALLY

22...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by New World & PRTY

Lineup

1
Hannah Laing, Calvin Logue, NANCY Live and 1 more

Venue

Platform

30 Midland Street, Glasgow, G1 4PR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.