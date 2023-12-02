DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels and special guest Jackie Mendez + DJ Tommy Gunn

Alex's Bar
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Roddy Radiation & his Skabilly Rebels head to Alex's Bar for a can't-miss Saturday night!

With special guest Jackie Mendez + music from DJ Tommy Gunn

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Roddy Radiation & the Skabilly Rebels

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

