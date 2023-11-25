DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après un premier concert parisien joué à guichets fermés cette année, ELOI revient à Paris pour une date exceptionnelle à la Cigale à l'occasion de la sortie le 27 octobre de son premier album "Dernier Orage".
Entre adolescence déchue et monde adulte prom...
