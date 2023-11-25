Top track

ELOI - On Fait du Rock

ELOI

La Cigale
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après un premier concert parisien joué à guichets fermés cette année, ELOI revient à Paris pour une date exceptionnelle à la Cigale à l'occasion de la sortie le 27 octobre de son premier album "Dernier Orage".

Entre adolescence déchue et monde adulte prom...

Présenté par (+AMS).

Lineup

ELOI

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

