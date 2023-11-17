Top track

Phobocosm - Ordeal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phobocosm, Saccage, Black Hurst, Heretic Bodyhammer

The Meadows
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Phobocosm - Ordeal
Got a code?

About

Nailed to Forever Productions + Saint Vitus Present:

An evening of Canadian and NYC Death Metal + Black Metal at The Meadows featuring:

Phobocosm (Montreal Death Metal)

Saccage (Quebec City Black/Thrash Metal/Crust)

Black Hurst (New York Black Metal)...

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

1
Black Hurst, Heretic Bodyhammer, Saccage and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.