Top track

Jolagreen23 - GOBI

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HALFTIME 2

DOCK B
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jolagreen23 - GOBI
Got a code?

About

Six mois après son événement Halftime, le média Gather est déjà de retour à DOCK B pour une seconde édition qui s’annonce tout aussi folle.

Le principe reste le même : mettre en avant les rappeurs de demain. Alors fais nous confiance et viens voir/découvr Read more

Présenté par DOCK B & Gather

Lineup

Jolagreen23

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.