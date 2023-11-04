DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cafe Mambo Ibiza Classics Day of The Dead

The Arch
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBrighton
About

Brighton! We are excited to return to the south coast! On Saturday 4th November Cafe Mambo Ibiza are back for a special Halloween Day of The Dead (Dia De Los Muertos) themed party! Expect festival vibes and classic ibiza soundtrack!

Presented by Resonate Media.

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

