600 Nights “Launch Party”

Qube East
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

Join us as we launch 600 Nights, a venture shaped to shed light on cutting-edge creatives from unique musical pockets.

Event Highlights

1. Launch Party (Main Space): Live sets from DJ Elmz + more to be announced. Drink, dance and chat with other creativ

Blured
Lineup

Venue

Qube East

9 Park Dr, London E14 9GG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
100 capacity

