DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us as we launch 600 Nights, a venture shaped to shed light on cutting-edge creatives from unique musical pockets.
Event Highlights
1. Launch Party (Main Space): Live sets from DJ Elmz + more to be announced. Drink, dance and chat with other creativ
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.