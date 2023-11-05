DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Request Line: The Throwback RnB Party

Doña
Sun, 5 Nov, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

They said you don't hear R&B in the clubs no more unless they are trying to send you home - well this time we are singing/vibing the night away!

Theme: Denim

Food available

Please enquire about tables

Request Line Period:

Text our special number to

\ Read more

Request Line.

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.