Kymara

Alphabet
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOY. presents
Kymara
+ Martha Eve

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Martha Eve, Kymara

Venue

Alphabet

11 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN1 3FE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

