Top track

Michelangelo Scandroglio - I Kill Giants

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Michelangelo Scandroglio "Gently Broken"

Altxerri Jazz&Bar
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Michelangelo Scandroglio - I Kill Giants
Got a code?

About

Jazz con mayúsculas de este genio italiano del contrabajo

Todas las edades

Organizado por Altxerri Jazz Bar.

Lineup

Michelangelo Scandroglio

Venue

Altxerri Jazz&Bar

Reina Regente 2, 20003 Donostia
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.