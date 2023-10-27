DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bingo Lingo Halloween Special

Big Penny Social
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
From £9.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

If you haven't been to one of Bingo Lingo's Halloween shows before, you're in for a treat! 🎃 This is their fastest selling tour so please sort your tickets early to avoid the dreaded 'Sold Out' moment!

Get ready for a spine-tingling evening of thrilling Read more

Presented by Big Penny Social

Lineup

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.