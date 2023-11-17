DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

'El Grande' Happy Autumn Edition

Scala
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:30 pm
PartyLondon
£18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

'EL GRANDE' HAPPY AUTUMN EDITION!

FRIDAY 17th NOVEMBER 8.30 pm to 5 am

London's legendary and most iconic Afro-Latin dance event since 2004, Returns on FRIDAY 17th NOVEMBER after a wonderful last event celebrating our 19th Anniversary back in September, Read more

Presented by Ola Latina

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open8:30 pm
800 capacity
