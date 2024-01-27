Top track

Highway Anxiety

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

William Tyler and The Impossible Truth

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$17.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

William Tyler is a Nashville guitarist and composer. He spent years woodshedding and touring with Nashville groups like Lambchop and Silver Jews before breaking away to focus on his own version of instrumental guitar music.

Recorded May 29, 2021, in Hunts Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

