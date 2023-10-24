DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop Connect'Her x Ableton

Bar à Bulles
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
WorkshopParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La prise en main du logiciel Ableton

LE WORKSHOP

Le cours sera donné par la Dj et productrice MZA et orienté sur la prise en main du logiciel Ableton par des exercices pratiques.

Il est donc préférable de venir équipée de son ordinateur avec le logi Read more

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

