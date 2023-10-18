DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aaliyah Zhané at The Forge

The Forge at The Lower Third
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
Aaliyah Zhané graces the intimate Forge stage for a night of unforgettable music.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

