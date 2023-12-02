DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

elrow NYC - Dance With The Serpent! [2 Stages] | Gray Area

Avant Gardner
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $60.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

We're making the USA debut of our all-new theme in New York! Dedicated to the mistress of renewal, Dance with the Serpent by artist NYCHOS is an immersion into the fascinating realm of snakes....

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by elrow & Gray Area.

Venue

Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.