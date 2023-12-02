DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ELROW GOES BACK TO NEW YORK: WINTER EDITION

Avant Gardner
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $49.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

After the mind-blowing success of our sold-out elrow event at Brooklyn Mirage, we're turning up the heat even in the winter chill!

Ibiza's wildest extravaganza: elrow's Special Multi-Stage Wi

Presented by Gray Area.

Venue

Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

