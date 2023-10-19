DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rinky Tinky Jazz Orchestra

Largo Venue
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Serata speciale Giovedì 19 Ottobre con la Rinky Tinky Jazz Orchestra!

La Rinky Tinky Jazz Orchestra torna a suonare live a Roma per una serata speciale a Largo Venue.

Brani inediti che spaziano dal R&B, al Jazz, al Funk, allo swing e al Pop e qualche cov Read more

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Rinky Tinky Jazz Orchestra

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.